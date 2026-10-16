HeadlineNews Closed wooden bridge over railroad tracks slated to reopen next week By: Mark White Date: October 16, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagsclosed wooden bridgeFifth Streetslated to reopen next weekWilliamsburg Previous article1976 State Champion team recognized 50 years laterNext articleCorbin October Fest 2026… SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Fall events impacted by weather Isia Blanche Estep Vera Jean Rickett Corbin October Fest 2026… 1976 State Champion team recognized 50 years later More like thisRelated Fall events impacted by weather Mark White - October 16, 2026 When you organize an outdoor event in the spring... Isia Blanche Estep Linda Carpenter - October 16, 2026 Isia Blanche Estep, age 90, of Jellico, Tennessee passed... Vera Jean Rickett Linda Carpenter - October 16, 2026 Vera Jean Rickett, age 81, of Croley Camp Road,... Corbin October Fest 2026… Mark White - October 16, 2026 Due to the weather, turnout for the 2026 Corbin...