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Corbin October Fest 2026…

By: Mark White

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Due to the weather, turnout for the 2026 Corbin October Fest was limited, but the event still drew a number of vendors and classic cars and trucks in conjunction with the final Cumberland Valley Cruise-In of the season.

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