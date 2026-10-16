HeadlineNews Corbin October Fest 2026… By: Mark White Date: October 16, 2026 Due to the weather, turnout for the 2026 Corbin October Fest was limited, but the event still drew a number of vendors and classic cars and trucks in conjunction with the final Cumberland Valley Cruise-In of the season. Mark White Tags2026 Corbin October Fest Previous articleClosed wooden bridge over railroad tracks slated to reopen next weekNext articleVera Jean Rickett SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Fall events impacted by weather Isia Blanche Estep Vera Jean Rickett Closed wooden bridge over railroad tracks slated to reopen next week 1976 State Champion team recognized 50 years later More like thisRelated Fall events impacted by weather Mark White - October 16, 2026 When you organize an outdoor event in the spring... Isia Blanche Estep Linda Carpenter - October 16, 2026 Isia Blanche Estep, age 90, of Jellico, Tennessee passed... Vera Jean Rickett Linda Carpenter - October 16, 2026 Vera Jean Rickett, age 81, of Croley Camp Road,... Closed wooden bridge over railroad tracks slated to reopen next week Mark White - October 16, 2026 The wooden bridge on Fifth Street in Williamsburg, which...