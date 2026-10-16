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Vera Jean Rickett

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Vera Jean Rickett, age 81, of Croley Camp Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at St. Joseph London. She was born on November 10, 1944, in Eagen, Tennessee, to the late William Martin Wilson and Beatrice (Anderson) Wilson.
She was a devoted housewife and attended Gatliff Freewill Baptist Church where she had been a member for 52 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Edith Teague, Wilma Barnhill, Rucella Rose, and Phyllis Partin; six brothers, Johnny Wilson, Charles Wilson, James Wilson, Roger Wilson, Garfield Wilson and Leonard Wilson; and a son-in-law, Otis Delano Reeves.
She was a loving wife of over 62 years to her husband Rev. Kenneth Rickett of Williamsburg, Kentucky; she is also survived by two daughters: Paula Rickett (Terry Smith) and Connie Reeves, both of Williamsburg, Kentucky; two sons: Kenneth Darrell Rickett (Carlene) of Clinton, Tennessee, and James Eric Rickett (Amy) of Williamsburg, Kentucky; three grandchildren: Shaun Rowe (Alyssa Cox) of Shamong, New Jersey, John Rickett (Kelsey Hinkle) of Corbin, Kentucky, and Jacob Rickett of Knoxville, Tennessee; one great-grandchild, Sutton James Rowe; one sister, Doris Lee (Henry) of Williamsburg, Kentucky; one brother, Eugene Wilson (Loretta) of New Boston, Michigan; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
The funeral service was Friday, October 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Rick Croley officiating.
Following the service, she was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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