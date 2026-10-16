Isia Blanche Estep, age 90, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at Sycamore Trace Senior Living in Kingston, Tennessee. She was born September 1, 1936, in Morley, Tennessee. She was a long-time resident of Jellico.

She is preceded in death by husband, Charles Estep; parents, Dolphus and Alma (Douglas) Reynolds; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by nephews, Wayne Matheny, Lloyd Reynolds and Brian Reynolds; nieces, Sherry Foco, Alma Dorsey, Cynthia Betke, Martha Aldridge, Sandra Bowman, Susie Hawkins, Karolyn HoFaker, Jane Shelton and Laura Bair; and long-time friend, Dot Smith.

She will be buried with her husband in Coral Ridge Cemetery in Cape Coral, Florida.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.