Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Arts for a Paws: raising money for local humane society

By: Leeann Fragosa

Date:

The second annual Arts for a Paws brought together local artists and raised approximately $2,500 for the Knox-Whitley Humane Association animal shelter.

The event was hosted the Tri-County Elks Lodge in Downtown Corbin and featured original artwork of 8.5″ by 11″ or smaller, each priced at $20, along with a silent auction. The money will help cover medical care, food, supplies, transport for adoption and other needs for shelter animals.

Kellene Turner was among those who worked behind the scenes to organize the event. She credited Christian Mansfield, a photographer from London, with bringing her on board.

The event builds on last year’s success when the gathering raised more than $3,500 in a single day.

“We have a great community,” said Turner. “It’s an easy purchase; it’s going towards a great cause. It’s a win-win.”

Cheryl Baker, Secretary of the board for the Knox-Whitley Humane Association, highlighted additional efforts to support animals in need of adoption and care, such as the community hike where participants take shelter dogs on an approximately three-mile hike around Laurel Lake.

“They just love it,” said Baker. “It gives them a chance to do non-crate stuff.”

Artists from throughout the region contributed a variety of pieces in different mediums.

Emily Callahan of BE Leather Craft showcased handcrafted leather pieces created through carving, stamping and painting techniques.

Carol Lucia Lopez contributed a charcoal piece that drew attention from attendees, drawing inspiration from famous artists.

Share
Written by:
Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
Previous article
Johnson accepts 28-year sentence in meth manufacturing case

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Johnson accepts 28-year sentence in meth manufacturing case

Mark White Mark White -
Instead of standing trial for manufacturing methamphetamine, a Williamsburg...

McCullah appointed as new constable

Mark White Mark White -
Residents in Whitley County’s First District now have a...

Super Bull Bullriding takes over The Corbin Arena for “Best show on dirt”

Mark White Mark White -
Super Bull Professional Bullriding returned to The Corbin Arena...

Nighttime lane closure scheduled on I-75 northbound in Whitley County

Staff Staff -
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 advises motorists...

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Johnson accepts 28-year sentence in meth manufacturing case

News 0
Instead of standing trial for manufacturing methamphetamine, a Williamsburg...

McCullah appointed as new constable

Headline 0
Residents in Whitley County’s First District now have a...

Super Bull Bullriding takes over The Corbin Arena for “Best show on dirt”

News 0
Super Bull Professional Bullriding returned to The Corbin Arena...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.