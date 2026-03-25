Arts for a Paws: raising money for local humane society

The second annual Arts for a Paws brought together local artists and raised approximately $2,500 for the Knox-Whitley Humane Association animal shelter.

The event was hosted the Tri-County Elks Lodge in Downtown Corbin and featured original artwork of 8.5″ by 11″ or smaller, each priced at $20, along with a silent auction. The money will help cover medical care, food, supplies, transport for adoption and other needs for shelter animals.

Kellene Turner was among those who worked behind the scenes to organize the event. She credited Christian Mansfield, a photographer from London, with bringing her on board.

The event builds on last year’s success when the gathering raised more than $3,500 in a single day.

“We have a great community,” said Turner. “It’s an easy purchase; it’s going towards a great cause. It’s a win-win.”

Cheryl Baker, Secretary of the board for the Knox-Whitley Humane Association, highlighted additional efforts to support animals in need of adoption and care, such as the community hike where participants take shelter dogs on an approximately three-mile hike around Laurel Lake.

“They just love it,” said Baker. “It gives them a chance to do non-crate stuff.”

Artists from throughout the region contributed a variety of pieces in different mediums.

Emily Callahan of BE Leather Craft showcased handcrafted leather pieces created through carving, stamping and painting techniques.

Carol Lucia Lopez contributed a charcoal piece that drew attention from attendees, drawing inspiration from famous artists.