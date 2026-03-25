W’burg BOE unveils 2026-27 calendar

The Williamsburg Board of Education listened to community concerns and approved the final 2026-2027 school calendar at its March 17 meeting.

At the Jan. 20 meeting, guest speaker Joy Mack, a parent of a Williamsburg City School (WCS) graduate and former WCS principal, expressed concerns about the school calendar. She emphasized the importance of maximizing instructional days after noting the school’s 2024-2025 Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) scores were disappointing.

“Parents are wanting a message that we are all about instruction,” Mack told the board at the Jan. 20 meeting. “We really want to push to parents, stakeholders and guardians that when you send your kids here, we are going to educate them for the maximum time.”

Mack advocated for more instructional days and fewer professional development (PD) days for staff.

The board responded to that feedback, officially approving and posting the final 2026-2027 school calendar at the March 17 meeting.

The 2026-2027 school calendar includes 171 instructional days and four PD days at the start of the school year (Aug. 18-21). Planning days for teachers and staff fall on Sept. 11, Jan. 4, Feb. 2 and April 23.

The first day of school for students is Aug. 25, and the last day is May 27.

Fall Break runs Oct. 30 – Nov. 3; Thanksgiving Break is Nov. 25-27; Christmas Break is Dec. 21 – Jan. 1; and Spring Break is March 29 – April 2.