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SOI students present Defenses of Learning to showcase academic growth

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Students at Corbin School of Innovation recently took part in “defenses of learning,” a student-led presentation designed to showcase their competence, growth and academic progress on May 8 at the Corbin Public Library.

“It’s a chance for them to define their own success,” said Montessori Elementary teacher Brooke Sprinkles.

Fifth and eighth grade students shared presentations that reflected their progress and the skills they developed throughout the school year.

The presentations focused on collaboration, communication, creating and critical thinking.

“I like to think of our school as a place where you get to learn and practice the skills that you’ll need to thrive in the real world,” said Sprinkles.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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