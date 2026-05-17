W’burg business owner places 3rd in BBQ competition

Paul J. Douglas, owner of Clearfork BBQ Company in Williamsburg, recently earned third place in the 2026 American Royal World Series of Barbecue Sauce Contest in Kansas City, Missouri, with his signature sauce, “Bluesy Q.”

Douglas said the competition is considered one of the biggest barbecue sauce contests in the country. This year’s contest featured 83 entries.

This was not his first time competing in the contest.

“I entered before, and I got seventh place, and this time I got third,” said Douglas.

According to Douglas, six judges completed blind taste tests during the competition. Douglas received a score of 178.2972, while first place received a score of 180.0000.

“I got several perfect scores,” said Douglas. “I think first place was almost perfect, and it just barely beat me.”

Douglas said he created “Bluesy Q” two or three years ago.

“It’s a naturally smoky blueberry flavor,” said Douglas. “My sister named it. She said, ‘That sounds like Bluesy Q,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m going with that name.’”

His family encouraged him to bottle his homemade sauce.

“Everybody kept saying I should bottle the sauce, so I finally went for it,” said Douglas. “I said, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing, but I’m going to go for it.’”

Douglas currently offers four flavors through his company, though “Bluesy Q” has become the most popular one. The sauce is currently offered at WD Bryant’s in Williamsburg.

Douglas said the placement could help expand the company into more stores in the future. He said he is currently working on a website for the business before pursuing additional retail opportunities.

“I’m going to try to spread it around different stores,” said Douglas. “I think everybody needs to try it because it is something special.”

He also hopes to compete again next year, as well as join other cooking competitions soon.

For Douglas, the win still doesn’t feel real.

“I think it’s a big deal,” said Douglas. “It’s bigger than I even realized at first. It ain’t sunk in yet.”

Three years ago, Douglas attended a barbecue class taught by Johnny Trigg, who Douglas called the “Godfather of BBQ.”

“He told me I was going to be a great BBQ cook,” said Douglas.

Douglas said the contest mainly brought “bragging rights,” along with a $125 prize for his placement.