Barbourville man shot, killed in North Corbin parking lot Sunday morning

The Corbin Police Department is conducting a “murder investigation” in connection with a fatal shooting during the early morning hours Sunday, according to a Corbin Police Department release.

The incident occurred in a business parking lot in North Corbin.

The victim has been identified as Dustin Deaton, 28, of Barbourville. He suffered a fatal gunshot wound, according to the release.

Detective Robbie Hodge is continuing the investigation. Assisting at the scene were Patrolman First Class Brentley Patrick, Patrolman Jonas Saunders, the Corbin Fire Department, Knox County EMS, Kentucky State Police and the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

“The Corbin Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Deaton during this difficult time,” according to the release. “This is an active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available and as the investigation allows.”