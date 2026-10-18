Corbin Kiwanis Club celebrating 105 Anniversary on Oct. 21

The Corbin Kiwanis Club will be celebrating its 105th anniversary during a special event planned for Oct. 21 at the Stivers Center, which is located at 222 Corbin Center Drive.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, special guests from Kiwanis International and others will be guest speakers for the event.

“Come join us for a celebration of a century of service,” the club wrote in a social media post.

Attendees are asked to preregister.

The $20 ticket includes a lunch buffet provided by David’s Steakhouse of Corbin.

A link to preregister for the event can be found on the Corbin Kiwanis Facebook page.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Becoming a club

On Oct. 21, 1921, the Kiwanis Club of Corbin was granted a charter to become a community service organization as part of Kiwanis International.

Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Today, it stands with nearly 450,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis and many ages in between in 80 countries and geographic areas.

Each community has different needs, and Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance. Kiwanis clubs host nearly 150,000 service projects each year.

One of the Corbin Kiwanis Club’s earliest and perhaps most lasting projects came in 1927 when it built the “Kiwanis Trail” to Cumberland Falls.

According to the commemorative historic marker, which is located near the entrance to Dupont Lodge, the trail was completed on Sept. 22, 1927. The highway was dedicated in 1931 opening Cumberland Falls to the public.

Members of the Kiwanis Road Committee were Tom Gallagher, I.O. Chitwood, Robert A. Blair and Wade Chandler.

The history of the club would not be complete without mentioning Pine Hill Cemetery, which the Corbin Kiwanis Club has maintained and provided oversight of for 65 years.