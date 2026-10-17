Menu
Search
Subscribe
HeadlineNews

Williamsburg fire demolition almost done

By: Mark White

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
11th Street eyed as possible location for new water tower

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

11th Street eyed as possible location for new water tower

Mark White Mark White -
The Williamsburg City Council has formally accepted a $1.5...

Corbin crowns Makenna Hibbard as homecoming queen

Staff Staff -
Makenna Hibbard was crowned Homecoming Queen on Oct. 9...

Fall events impacted by weather

Mark White Mark White -
When you organize an outdoor event in the spring...

Isia Blanche Estep

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Isia Blanche Estep, age 90, of Jellico, Tennessee passed...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

11th Street eyed as possible location for new water tower

Headline 0
The Williamsburg City Council has formally accepted a $1.5...

Corbin crowns Makenna Hibbard as homecoming queen

Headline 0
Makenna Hibbard was crowned Homecoming Queen on Oct. 9...

Fall events impacted by weather

Columns 0
When you organize an outdoor event in the spring...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.