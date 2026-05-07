Board of Education approves controversial nursing agreement

The Laurel County Board of Education approved an agreement on May 4 to shift its school health services to an outside provider for the 2026-2027 school year. It is a move some community members are questioning.

The board approved a one-year health service agreement with Access Health.

The proposal was first presented at an April meeting and after further research due to concerns from community and current nurses, the proposal remains unchanged.

Superintendent Denise M. Griebel said the district did not seek bids for the service but was instead approached by Access Health with the idea.

“Part of my job as superintendent is to seek out and bring ideas, resources, etc., to the school board for your consideration that would improve and benefit the district, its students and its staff,” said Griebel.

She explained Access Health will offer employment to all 15 current Laurel County school nurses. Those nurses would remain in the schools, follow the same school calendar and schedule and receive the same salary they are currently being paid.

“Access Health offers its employees’ health and dental insurance, a 401k and paid time off, equaling the sick and personal leave provided by the district per year,” said Griebel. “One specific concern of our current nurses was regarding health insurance, and we have worked it out that those nurses who choose to work for Access Health will not see a lapse in their insurance coverage.”

Access Health will also employ three float nurses to cover absences, as well as three nurse practitioners who will provide telehealth to students.

She explained the addition of telehealth was the biggest change. With parental consent, students will be able to receive care similar to a doctor’s visit while at school. While insurance may be billed, students will not be required to pay co-pays.

Nurses will continue to provide care for students with chronic health needs, including administrating medications and following existing care plans. These services will not be billed.

“Approving the health service agreement with Access Health provides for continued and more comprehensive services to our students, families and staff at a nominal cost to the district,” said Griebel.

Board members did not have any questions and the motion was approved.