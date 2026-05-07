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Obituaries

David “Todd” Pennington

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of David “Todd” Pennington, who left this world on May 4, 2026, at the age of 49.
Todd was a man known for his strength, his loyalty, and the quiet way he showed up for the people in his life. He loved deeply, and those who knew him understood just how much that meant. He didn’t say more than he needed to, but in his own way-even in the stories he told-people felt him.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James “Barber Jim” and Ruby (Browning) Lambdin; his father, Elie E. Pennington; his sister, Christina Pennington; and his infant son, James Pennington.
He is survived by his wife, Kristy Mae (Leach) Pennington; his sons, Jonathyne Pennington, Bronson Hamilton, Jasper Hamilton, and Gunner Leach; and his mother, Margarette A. (Lambdin) Pennington. He is also survived by his brothers, Shane Pennington and Barbara, Christopher Pennington and Kala, and Lloyd Osborne; his sisters, Renea Giles and David, and Rosa Osborne; his parents-in-law, Lora and Stanley King, David and Lisa Leach; along with many extended family members and friends.
Todd will be remembered most for the way he loved. He loved his wife with loyalty and devotion, his children with a quiet but unwavering pride, and his family with a bond that never broke. He valued his friendships deeply and was the kind of man people could always count on. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel, with funeral services at 8 p.m. with Rev. Tim Barnett officiating.
Burial will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 8, in the Hatfield Family Cemetery, Tackett Creek, in Duff, Tennessee
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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