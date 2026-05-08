Free book program needs money

A Corbin Public Library (CPL) program that provides free books to children may be at risk without additional funding, guest speaker Maddie Flannery told the Corbin Rotary Club on April 30.

According to Flannery, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program mails free books each month to children from birth to age five and currently serves families in Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties.

“69 percent of our communities’ eligible kids participate in the program,” said Flannery.

The books are reading level appropriate, starting out easy and progressively become more challenging.

“The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is an invaluable resource to our community, considering how many families, especially now, are struggling with finances,” said Flannery. “It’s very important to get kids books and get them reading before they go to school for so many reasons.”

Flannery explained the Friends of the Corbin Public Library group pays approximately $17,000 annually for the program and the state matches it.

“Dolly covers the rest,” said Flannery. “The Dolly Foundation pays for the printing of the books, the shipping for the books and keeping the database of all of the kids enrolled.”

As of right now, the future of the program is uncertain.

“It is a very expensive program,” said Flannery. “As of right now, the Friends of the Corbin Public Library only have enough money to keep our program going until August of this year.”

Flannery emphasized that community donations are needed.

“We’ve been working hard to get donations, and every contribution is greatly appreciated beyond words,” said Flannery.

Flannery also highlighted other services provided by CPL, including DVDs, audiobooks, a podcast room, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) lab with 3-D printers and a digitized local history room.

She also discussed the library’s summer reading program, which runs from early June to the end of summer break. The purpose of the program is to help keep children reading while school is out, but the program is open to all ages.

This year’s theme is “Unearth a Story” featuring a dinosaur-themed lineup of activities.

Flannery said participants receive a reading log with weekly goals tailored to their age group. Prizes are awarded throughout the program and are age specific.