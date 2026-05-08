SportsSoccer Whitley Co. Middle School Soccer wins 1st district title By: Staff Date: May 8, 2026 Whitley County’s middle school soccer team made history on April 30 by winning its first district championship in program history, according to the Whitley County Soccer Facebook page. Staff TagsWhitley County’s middle school soccer teamwinning its first district championship Previous articleWhitley Co. Bass Fishing takes top spot in Region 3 SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Whitley Co. Bass Fishing takes top spot in Region 3 Long-time Whitley Co. coach, teacher dies Corbin cheerleaders present check to Leslie Co. cheerleader Corbin names former Whitley Co., UC golfer as girls golf head coach W’burg man accused of leading police on chase More like thisRelated Whitley Co. Bass Fishing takes top spot in Region 3 Staff - May 8, 2026 Whitley County Bass Fishing duo Braydan Rose and Aaden... Long-time Whitley Co. coach, teacher dies Staff - May 8, 2026 James ‘Jim’ Blankenship, a long-time Whitley County teacher and... Corbin cheerleaders present check to Leslie Co. cheerleader Jennifer K. Perkins - May 8, 2026 Corbin cheerleaders raised nearly $4,000 for a Leslie County... Corbin names former Whitley Co., UC golfer as girls golf head coach Jennifer K. Perkins - May 7, 2026 The Corbin Lady Redhounds Golf team welcomed a new...