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Whitley Co. Middle School Soccer wins 1st district title

By: Staff

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Whitley County’s middle school soccer team made history on April 30 by winning its first district championship in program history, according to the Whitley County Soccer Facebook page.

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Whitley Co. Bass Fishing takes top spot in Region 3

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