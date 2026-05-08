W’burg Edu. Assoc. reps share concerns about possible pay and staff changes

Two speakers addressed concerns about communication, finances and possible job uncertainty during the April 28 Williamsburg Board of Education meeting. The district responded the following day by meeting with staff to provide updates and answer questions.

The two speakers were Williamsburg Education Association (WEA) representative Aaron Brock, who represents teachers, and special education teacher Jacki Haar.

Brock shared concerns including possible staffing changes and pay issues.

“I know there’s some financial uncertainty at the moment,” said Brock. “I believe giving staff some information on a plan moving forward will do a great deal of relief for us.”

Brock said students have told teachers they will be fired because the district does not have the money to pay them next year. He also said other school districts have begun contacting teachers about employment opportunities.

“People are worried that these rumors are true and will seek employment elsewhere,” said Brock. “A message to them is vitally important.”

Later in the meeting, Haar spoke about how the uncertainty is affecting staff.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve seen staff morale in our area take a noticeable hit,” said Haar. “There’s been uncertainty, rumors, bits and pieces of conversations, things overheard but never clearly explained, and when there’s no clear communication… we begin to fill in the blanks.”

Harr explained the lack of communication has caused stress both inside and outside the classroom.

“As teachers, we’re used to carrying a lot,” said Haar. “This kind of weight – the unknown, the silence, the constant wondering – that’s different.”

Haar added that while staff understand there may be financial uncertainty, they are asking for clear communication from leadership.

“Right now, we have a choice,” said Haar. “We can allow the silence and uncertainty to continue to divide us, or we can lead with clarity.”

The next day, Superintendent Tabetha Housekeeper met with staff and invited employees to a full district meeting to provide updates, answer questions and ensure they had accurate information moving forward.

“The district values its dedicated staff and recognizes the important role they play in supporting student’s success each day,” said Housekeeper. “While schools across Kentucky are navigating financial challenges, we remain focused on supporting our employees, maintaining stability and prioritizing our students.”

Housekeeper said staffing decisions are based on state requirements, including student-to-teacher ratios and available funding, which can result in staffing adjustments as the district works to stay within those guidelines.

She said the district will continue to communicate with staff and maintain collaboration moving forward.

The board later entered executive session to discuss Housekeeper’s evaluation and contract. No formal action was taken.