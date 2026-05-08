Williamsburg students see an increase in MAP testing scores

Williamsburg Independent Schools reported strong growth with Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) testing scores this year, but one teacher expressed concerns regarding the district’s Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) testing schedule for younger students during the April 28 Board of Education meeting.

According to Principal Ashley Partin, 10 out of 12 grade levels increased student achievement in reading and math from fall to spring.

“Over the course of this year, the growth that we’ve seen has been significant,” said Partin.

Several grade levels saw notable gains in reading and math.

In reading, third grade increased from the 67th percentile to the 89th percentile, while fourth grade reading scores increased from the 54th percentile to the 70th percentile.

In math, third grade increased from 61 percent of students performing at or above grade level to 83 percent, while fourth grade increased from 61 percent to 86 percent.

Additionally, large percentages of students maintained or showed growth throughout the year.

In reading, 80 percent of first grade and fifth grade students maintained or showed growth from fall to spring, while 70 percent of third grade students did the same.

“That’s a testament to how hard our students are working and how hard our teachers are working,” said Partin. “I can tell you that what we are seeing in classrooms is very good. I have seen a significant difference even from last year to this year in terms of consistent, meaningful and intentional instruction.”

Director of Innovative Learning Josh Patrick said conducting the KSA within a P-12 building presents challenges. He highlighted the challenge of maintaining a suitable testing environment for testing grades and non-testing grades.

Since grade levels P-2 and 9-12 are not expected to take the KSA, they continue their normal school business while still creating a quiet and secure testing environment for the other grades testing. The school must train all staff members, including custodians, to act as proctors in shared spaces. Due to the building layout, this process involves lots of advance planning.

“An initial testing schedule was presented to staff and revised based on feedback,” said Patrick.

During public comments, third grade teacher Bailee Gregory expressed concerns about the revised KSA testing schedule for younger students.

“I’m coming to you with great concern as a teacher and a mother of a student in this building that I do not approve of our KSA schedule,” said Gregory.

Gregrory said the current plan asks students to complete both part A and part B of the reading test in a single day.

“You’re asking eight and nine year olds to read nine passages and answer 40 questions, including three short answers,” said Gregory. “I just think that is too much of our students.”

She added that in past years, testing has taken so long that students were still working at dismissal time.

“These kids have worked really hard and I’m super proud of my kids and I want them to be successful,” said Gregory. “I don’t feel like we’re setting them up for success with this schedule. It’s my job as their teacher to advocate for them.”

As a response to these concerns, grade-level meetings occurred with test administrators, district assessment coordinator, building assessment coordinators, and principals, including Gregory, and addressed remaining questions in detail to build shared understanding.

“Students remain at the center of every conversation, guiding our decisions and ensuring their needs are prioritized,” said Patrick. “Through these collaborative discussions, we achieved greater clarity and developed a shared vision to move forward with our testing schedule. We are grateful for the collaborative spirit of our staff, and we look forward to a successful assessment administration.”