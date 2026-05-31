News Journal welcomes newest Kentucky Press Association Intern

2018 doesn’t really seem like that long ago until you look at a calendar… or the changes throughout the field of journalism.

Eight years ago, I started my first job in a professional newsroom as a Kentucky Press Association intern. Which newsroom was that you might ask? It was just a few doors down the hall from the office I am sitting in to write this column.

My journey in professional journalism started here at the News Journal. I credit much of my career success to this newspaper. I have told the staff on multiple occasions that I am who I am as a journalist today because of the lessons I learned here as an intern.

Internships gave me the opportunity to explore the field outside of a typical classroom. Learning about the inverted pyramid method of writing, AP style, photo editing and newspaper layout in a classroom provided a decent foundation of theoretical knowledge of the field. Being in the industry, using those skills everyday, teaches you theoretical knowledge is the equivalent of having a pool noodle in the ocean. It may help. It may not.

In eight years, so much has changed in the industry. While the print newspaper is still our primary purpose, producing other products like magazines, specials and digital content has become an industry necessity.

Successful journalists can no longer just be “good writers.” Today’s journalists must be good writers, social media experts, adept with video and audio storytelling, have an investigative mindset and so much more.

As the industry changes, the training needed for young reporters must also change.

On Monday, we welcomed Gray Hawkins as the newspaper’s newest intern.

I say newest because I am not the only former intern to join the staff full-time here at the newspaper. Leeann Fragosa was a KPA intern here in 2023.

Gray’s internship will be different from mine or even Leeann’s because of the numerous industry changes we have seen during the last several years. While they will primarily spend time learning about print journalism, the goal is to provide them with opportunities to explore, learn and develop skillsets that will help them navigate the changing industry too.

Regardless of the medium used for storytelling, journalism is ultimately about communicating with you, our readers.

Meet Gray

Who is the new person communicating with you? Let me introduce Gray.

Like many of the former KPA interns the News Journal has hosted throughout the years, Gray is local!

They graduated from Corbin High School in 2023 before heading to Murray State University. This fall, they will begin their senior year.

Gray enjoys telling people’s stories, so if they give you a call, don’t be surprised if they are asking for the opportunity to share your story with the News Journal’s readers. While you are talking to them, you might ask them about their creative writing or the latest short story they are working on.

During the summer, we plan to send Gray out and about covering a variety of stories, so if you see them out, please say “Hi” or “Welcome home.”

We are excited to welcome them to the team back home to Corbin.