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Two educators recognized with April’s Going the Extra Mile Award

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Two educators were honored with the “Going the Extra Mile” Award during the Williamsburg Board of Education’s April 28 meeting.

The “Going the Extra Mile” Award is presented to staff members who are anonymously nominated by educators, students or community members for making significant contributions to the school and its students.

Superintendent Tabetha Housekeeper presented the award to Michele King and Ashley Harrell.

King was recognized for her support regarding the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) activity account. She serves as the School Treasurer. Her peer noted she answered questions, provided guidance and was responsive.

Harrell was recognized for her contributions to the school community. She serves as the infant to five-year-old Save the Children Coordinator, works as a secretary to the principal and assistant principal and manages multiple parent booster clubs for youth sports.

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Leeann Fragosa
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