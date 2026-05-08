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Long-time Whitley Co. coach, teacher dies

By: Staff

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James ‘Jim’ Blankenship, a long-time Whitley County teacher and coach died on May 1.

Blankenship coached in the Whitley County School District for more than 40 years.

Those who knew him best say, “Jim was known for his unwavering commitment to his students, both on and off the field.”

Whitley County High School Football Head Coach Matt Rhymer said, “He had a heart for the kids. You know, no partiality. It didn’t matter where the kid was from or what ability they had, he saw the potential in every kid and wanted to draw out the best in them.”

“Kids know how much you care,” Rhymer explained. “I think kids just sensed that in Coach Blankenship.”

Blankenship graduated from Cumberland College and received a Master’s Degree in Education from Union College.

His visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on May 7 at Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg. His funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.

Blankenship was 64 years old.

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