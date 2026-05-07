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Corbin names former Whitley Co., UC golfer as girls golf head coach

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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The Corbin Lady Redhounds Golf team welcomed a new head coach last week.

Latoshia Davis spent last season as assistant coach under Joe Roberts.

Davis started playing golf at 10 years old.

She is a 2013 Whitley County High School graduate who went on to play at the University of the Cumberlands.

“This is a special place with a strong sense of pride, and I’m excited to pour into these young ladies both on and off the course,” said Davis. “This team has the potential to be something special. With dedication and the right mindset, I believe we can turn that potential into real success on the course.”

Davis is currently a board member for First Tee Pine Mountain. She previously attended the Life Skills and Leadership Academy in Phoenix, Arizona and has played in the Golf Channel Invitational in St. Augustine, Florida.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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