Corbin cheerleaders present check to Leslie Co. cheerleader

Corbin cheerleaders raised nearly $4,000 for a Leslie County cheerleader who lost her home and several family members in a house fire.

School officials said Sicily Begley was the sole survivor of the fire. June Nantz, 84, Lisa Marcum, 56, and Jadeana Begley, 50, all died.

The Lady Redhound Cheerleaders presented Sicily Begley with a check for $3,903. The money came from donations made by fans during Corbin athletic events earlier this year.

Corbin officials said, “The moment reflected more than just a financial gift—it was a symbol of unity, care, and the strength of a community rallying behind someone in need.”