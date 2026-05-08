Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

Corbin cheerleaders present check to Leslie Co. cheerleader

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

Date:

Corbin cheerleaders raised nearly $4,000 for a Leslie County cheerleader who lost her home and several family members in a house fire.

School officials said Sicily Begley was the sole survivor of the fire. June Nantz, 84, Lisa Marcum, 56, and Jadeana Begley, 50, all died.

The Lady Redhound Cheerleaders presented Sicily Begley with a check for $3,903. The money came from donations made by fans during Corbin athletic events earlier this year.

Corbin officials said, “The moment reflected more than just a financial gift—it was a symbol of unity, care, and the strength of a community rallying behind someone in need.”

Share
Written by:
Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
Previous article
Corbin names former Whitley Co., UC golfer as girls golf head coach

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Corbin names former Whitley Co., UC golfer as girls golf head coach

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
The Corbin Lady Redhounds Golf team welcomed a new...

W’burg man accused of leading police on chase

Mark White Mark White -
A Williamsburg man is accused of using a motorcycle...

$25,000 cash bond set in Whitley Co. case involving chase and drugs

Mark White Mark White -
A $25,000 cash bond has been set for a...

Corbin wins Colonel Classic Track and Field meet

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Area schools converged in Whitley County for the Colonel...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Corbin names former Whitley Co., UC golfer as girls golf head coach

Golf 0
The Corbin Lady Redhounds Golf team welcomed a new...

W’burg man accused of leading police on chase

News 0
A Williamsburg man is accused of using a motorcycle...

$25,000 cash bond set in Whitley Co. case involving chase and drugs

News 0
A $25,000 cash bond has been set for a...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.