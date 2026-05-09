KY 312 bridge over I-75 will close starting May 19 for demolition, reconstruction

If you take KY 312 to work and back, then you may be in for some travel delays over the next few months.

Starting May 19, the KY 312 bridge over I-75 will be closed to through traffic. The bridge will be demolished as part of the ongoing I-75 widening project between Exit 25 and Exit 29 in Laurel and Whitley counties.

Barricades and message boards will be placed to alert motorists of the closure.

The existing bridge is being demolished because it does not provide the required width and vertical clearance necessary for the interstate widening project.

“The bridge is being replaced to meet current design standards and allow for construction of additional travel lanes and improved roadway geometry along the corridor,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials announced in a release Friday.

Temporary nighttime traffic impacts are expected on I-75 while demolition work is taking place May 19-21.

Northbound I-75 will be closed May 19 starting at 8 p.m. and will remain closed until 6 a.m. on May 20.

Southbound I-75 will be closed on May 20 starting at 8 p.m. and will remain closed until 6 a.m. on May 21.

During these two closures, traffic will be detoured utilizing Exit 29 and Exit 25. Police will assist with traffic control.

“KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area,” KYTC officials said in the release.

The announcement about the KY 312 bridge closure was made the same day the transportation cabinet announced the re-opening of the KY 1259 bridge over I-75 in Whitley County.

It was closed on Feb. 9 for demolition work and rebuilt to accommodate reconstruction of the widened interstate.