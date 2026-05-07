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Obituaries

Keith Andrew Sumner

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Keith Andrew Sumner, born July 25, 1971, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the age of 54.
He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Frank Kimberlin, Frances Kimberlin Cupp, Rev. Grady Cupp; and paternal grandfather, Jack Sumner.
Keith is survived by sister, Karie Marlow and husband Vernon of Duff, Tennessee; mother, Karen (Kimberlin) Evans and husband Earl of Duff, Tennessee; father, Eli Sumner and wife Cheryl of Logan, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Ruth May Sumner of Columbus, Ohio; niece, Hailey Ayers and husband Armando of Duff, Tennessee; many aunts, uncles and cousins to mourn his passing.
Graveside service was Thursday, May 7, in Campbell Memorial Garden, LaFollette, Tennessee with Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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