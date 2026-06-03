W’burg MAP scores increase in multiple grade levels, superintendent says

This past spring, the Williamsburg Independent School District showed growth in the Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) assessment data across multiple grade levels. Superintendent Tabetha Housekeeper made the announcement while giving her monthly report at the Williamsburg Board of Education meeting on May 27.

Housekeeper said the district measured trends from spring 2022 through spring 2026 and saw significant gains in elementary reading and math proficiency.

First-grade reading proficiency increased from 49 percent in 2022 to 80 percent in 2026, while first-grade math proficiency increased from 61 percent to 72 percent.

Fourth-grade math proficiency increased from 37 percent to 84 percent, while fifth grade reading proficiency increased from 50 percent to 68 percent.

“That’s a huge celebration,” said Housekeeper.

According to Housekeeper, the growth attributes to teacher support, high-quality instructional resources and increased monitoring of student performance data.

“So super proud of our students proud of our staff,” said Housekeeper.

Also, Housekeeper announced the district is searching for a new director of pupil personnel (DPP), describing the role as critical to enrollment tracking, chronic absenteeism intervention and Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) funding.

“We’re looking for someone who will build relationships with families, who absolutely will focus on taking care of our students, removing barriers to student learning and we want someone that is absolutely going to collaborate with our family resource, our school leaders, our district leaders and our families,” said Housekeeper.