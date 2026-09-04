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9/11 tribute event planned on Sept. 5 at Old Corbin Civic Center

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Community leaders are teaming up with organizations like the Kentucky State Police (KSP) to host a 9/11tribute event on Sept. 5th at the Old Corbin Civic Center.

Organizers say this event is not just to honor first responders and members of the United States military but to educate people who may not remember September 11, 2001.

“This is the 25th anniversary,” said event organizer Michael Peters. “[There are] people so young they don’t even know what we’re doing. They don’t remember, they weren’t born yet or they were so small they don’t understand what this is.”

The event will feature a variety of activities and exhibits including Kentucky State Police and Air Evac Lifeteam helicopters.

Several local VFWs are expected to be in attendance to serve as an honor guard.

The event has something for all age groups ranging from guest speakers to live music.

Free food will be served by Appalachia Strong.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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