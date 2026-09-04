Recently, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers played in one of the most interesting series. The Braves ended up sweeping this series, but the sweep can’t describe the amount of drama that was in this series. This is my recap of the Braves vs Dodgers series.

First, in Game 1, the Braves won 4-3. In the 1st, after the Dodgers go down 1-2-3 in the top, Drake Baldwin gets a single, followed by an Acuna pop out and a Matt Olson single sending Drake Baldwin to 3rd. After that Mauricio Dubon singles to right, scoring Drake Baldwin and sending Matt Olson to 3rd. After that, Michael Harris also singled to right, scoring Matt Olson and sending Dubon to 3rd making the score 2-0 Braves. Then Michael Harris would steal 2nd base, Ozzie Albies would hit a sac fly to center scoring Dubon and sending Harris to 3rd making the score 3-0 Braves.

After the Braves score 3 in the 1st, Max Muncy would single to right, after Edman grounds into a fielders choice (FC), Kyle Tucker would single to center putting Edman on 2nd, and after a Call strikeout, Alek Thomas would single to Right scoring Tommy Edman and sending Tucker to 3rd making the score 1-3 Braves. Following that, Hunter Feduccia would single to left, scoring Kyle Tucker and sending Alek Thomas to 2nd making the score 2-3.

After the Dodgers would get 2 back in the 2nd, they continued to put on pressure in the 4th leading things started off with a Tommy Edman single, followed by a Tucker flyout and a Edman stolen base, Alex Call would single to center scoring Tommy Edman and tying the game at 3-3.

The game would be fairly quiet until the 8th after the Dodgers got 2 walks and nothing else, Matt Olson would double to center, after Dubon and Harris would get out Ozzie Albies would single to center scoring Matt Olson and making the score 4-3 Braves.

To lead off the top of the 9th, Shohei Ohtani would triple to left putting the tying run on 3rd. After the triple Freeman and Betts would get out and Iglesias intentionally walks Max Muncy. After the walk, Tommy Edman would fly out to center ending the game 4-3.

Next, in Game 2, the Braves won 5-6. In the 1st after the Dodgers got nothing but a walk, Baldwin and Acuna would both get out before Matt Olson got the scoring started with a solo shot to right making the score 1-0 Braves. The rest of the inning would be fairly quiet, with Dubon singling and stealing second and a Harris walk. Albies would ground out to end the inning.

To start the second, Tommy Edman would double to center. After that, Tucker and Thomas would get out before a Teoscar Hernandez walk. After the 2 out walk, Hunter Feduccia would single to center, scoring Tommy Edman and sending Hernandez to 3rd. However, the Dodgers’ fun would come to a stop after an Ohtani line out.

After that, in the top of the 3rd, Freeman would double to right before Betts and Muncy would get out. Then, Tommy Edman would hit a 2 run home run scoring Freddie Freeman and making the score 3-1 Dodgers.

Next, in the bottom of the 4th, Ozzie Albies would get things started with a walk and then a stolen base putting him on 2nd. After a Mike Yastrzemski single, Austin Riley would hit a sac fly to center scoring Ozzie Albies and making the score 3-2 Dodgers. After the sac fly, Saun Murphy would double to center sending Yastrzemski to 3rd. After the double and a pitching change, Drake Baldwin would double to left, scoring Mike Yastrzemski and Saun Murphy making the score 4-3 Braves. Then, Acuna and Olson would get out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 6th, Saun Murphy would hit his 1st home run of the year, giving the Braves a 3-5 lead.

Next, in the top of the 7th Shohei Ohtani would get things started with a leadoff double followed by a Freddie Freeman single to send Ohtani to 3rd. After that, Mookie Betts would single to center, scoring Shohei Ohtani and sending Freeman to 3rd making the score 4-5.

After a Muncy walk to load the bases, Edman walked to score Freeman tying the game at 5-5.

Next, in the 9th, after the Dodgers go 1-2-3 and Harris and Albies get out, Lane Thomas would double to right, after Riley would get intentionally walked, the Braves would pinch hit Ha-Seong Kim, the shortstop who is batting .066. On the 8th pitch of the at bat Ha-Seong Kim would single to left center scoring Thomas and the Braves win 6-5.

Finally, in Game 3, the Braves would win 1-0 as this pitching duel would be won by Drake Baldwin’s leadoff home run in the 1st. Chris Sale was the headline as he struck out 11 batters while letting up 5 hits and 0 walks.

In conclusion, the Braves Dodgers series was one of the most entertaining series to watch. This star studded matchup was a lot closer than what a lot of people thought as even though the Braves swept the Dodgers, the series was very close. This is my recap of the Braves vs Dodgers series.