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Corbin Trick or Treating will be split between Oct. 30 and Oct. 31

By: Mark White

Date:

Princesses, cowboys, ghosts and goblins will have two chances to trick or treat this year in Corbin.

Corbin City Manager Scott Williamson told the Corbin City Commission, during its monthly meeting last Monday Halloween falls on a Saturday this year.

Traditionally, when Halloween is on a weekend, the city will move trick or treating to either the Friday before Halloween or the following Monday, he noted.

Commissioner Allison Moore, who has two young daughters, noted children typically want to go trick or treating on Halloween no matter what.

It was also noted downtown businesses typically prefer to have trick or treating on a weekday when more of them are open.

The commission compromised by setting trick or treating for downtown businesses from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Trick or treating at residences in Corbin will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

“It will give the kids two days to dress up,” noted Mayor Suzie Razmus.

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