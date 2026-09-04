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New Hope Ministries holds inaugural Now Hope Classic antique car show

By: Mark White

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On Aug. 29, New Hope Ministries held its inaugural New Hope Classic car show. Proceeds raised funds for construction of a new 600-seat sanctuary.

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Mark White
Mark White
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Corbin Lady Redhounds High School Softball Team announces new head coach

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The Corbin Lady Redhounds High School Softball Team now...

Corbin City Commission approves pay raises and promotion for police officers

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9/11 tribute event planned on Sept. 5 at Old Corbin Civic Center

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