News New Hope Ministries holds inaugural Now Hope Classic antique car show By: Mark White Date: September 4, 2026 On Aug. 29, New Hope Ministries held its inaugural New Hope Classic car show. Proceeds raised funds for construction of a new 600-seat sanctuary. Mark White TagsInaugural New Hope ClassicNew Hope Ministries Previous articleCorbin City Commission approves pay raises and promotion for police officersNext articleCorbin Lady Redhounds High School Softball Team announces new head coach SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin Lady Redhounds High School Softball Team announces new head coach Corbin City Commission approves pay raises and promotion for police officers 9/11 tribute event planned on Sept. 5 at Old Corbin Civic Center Recap of the Braves Vs Dodgers Series Corbin accepting bids to replace old fire truck More like thisRelated Corbin Lady Redhounds High School Softball Team announces new head coach Mark White - September 4, 2026 The Corbin Lady Redhounds High School Softball Team now... Corbin City Commission approves pay raises and promotion for police officers Mark White - September 4, 2026 Most employees enjoy getting a promotion at work, but... 9/11 tribute event planned on Sept. 5 at Old Corbin Civic Center Jennifer K. Perkins - September 4, 2026 Community leaders are teaming up with organizations like the... Recap of the Braves Vs Dodgers Series John Curtis White - September 4, 2026 Recently, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers played...