Corbin Lady Redhounds High School Softball Team announces new head coach

The Corbin Lady Redhounds High School Softball Team now has a new coach.

The Corbin High School Administration and Corbin Athletic Department announced Friday afternoon the hiring of Stephanie Howard as the new head coach. She takes over the new position immediately.

Howard brings an impressive resume and is bringing knowledge, experience, and energy to the softball program.

Before relocating to Kentucky, she most recently served as Director of Athletics for Unicoi County Middle School during which time the school had the most appearances in TMSAA State Championships than any other in all of Tennessee across all sports.

As a head softball coach of eight years, Howard led the softball program to eight conference championships and a .910 winning percentage culminating in an undefeated season in 2022 while capturing the Middle School State title the same year.

Howard has consistently built competitive teams and fostered a culture of success by prioritizing player development and individual accountability while building lasting relationships.

“Please join us in congratulating Coach Howard as she begins this chapter with the Corbin Lady Redhounds Softball team,” Corbin High School Athletic Director Jared Martin wrote in a release.