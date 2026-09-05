2026 Whitley County Fair farm, home exhibit winners announced

The Whitley County Fair has announced the winners of several home and farm exhibit contests, including:

Crops and Horticulture

Grand Champion – Brooke Mack, tomatoes

Red Tomatoes

First place – Brooke Mack

Second place – Stuart Mack

Sweet Corn

First place – Beckett Prewitt

Second place – Brynn Prewitt

Best Cantaloupe

First place – Stuart Mack

Best Three Green Bell Peppers

First place – Brooke Mack

Best Three Jalapeño Peppers

First place – Brooke Mack

Flower Arrangement – Fresh

First place – Sage Wilson

Miscellaneous

First place – Spaghetti Squash, Stuart Mack

Second place – Lemon Cucumber, Brooke Mack

Food and Food Preservation

Grand Champion – Elizabeth Mills, 1½ Loaf of Yeast Bread

Plate of Five Yeast Rolls

First Place – Elizabeth Mills

1½ Loaf of Yeast Bread

First Place – Elizabeth Mills

One Jar of Tomato Juice

First Place – Elizabeth Mills

One Jar of Gren Beans

First Place – Sarah Ayers

Second Place – Carson Wilson

One Jar of Sauerkraut

First Place – Nicki Bryant

One Jar of Sweet Cucumber Pickles

First Place – Kathy Lay

One Jar of Dill Cucumber Pickles

First Place – Kathy Lay

Second Place – Elizabeth Mills

One Jar of Pickled Beets

First Place – Carson Wilson

One Jar of Strawberry Jam

First Place – Kathy Lay

One Jar of Peach Preserves

First Place – Kathy Lay

One Jar of Apple Butter

First Place – Sarah Ayers

One Jar Miscellaneous – Jelly, Jam, Preserves

First Place – Kathy Lay

One Jar of Vegetable Salsa

First Place – Carson Wilson

Second Place – Elizabeth Mills

Third Place – Sarah Ayers

One Jar of Miscellaneous – Fruits, Vegetables

First Place – Elizabeth Mills

Handicrafts

Grand Champion – Deanna Meadors – Quilt – Hand Applique, Machine Quilted

Embroidered Article

First Place – Sage Wilson

Quilt-Hand Applique, Machine Quilted

First Place – Deanna Meadors

Quilt-Machine Pieced, Machine Quilted

First Place – Deanna Meadors

Arts & Crafts

Grand Champion – Kathy Noble – Stained Wall Hanging

Handmade Jewelry

First Place – Sage Wilson

Second Place – Kathy Lay

Woodcraft

First Place – Kathy Lay

Stuffed Animal

First Place – Kathy Lay

Painting – Acrylic on Canvas

First Place – Kathy Lay

Second Place – Sara Kroetsch

Third Place – Amy Crawford

Painting – Watercolor on Paper

First Place – Kathy Lay

Recycled Article

First Place – Kathy Lay

Manipulated Fiber Construction

First Place – Kathy Lay

Photography – Color

First Place – Kathy Lay

Second Place – Cleo White

Photography – Black & White

First Place – Kathy Lay

Miscellaneous

First Place – Kathy Noble

Second Place – Kathy Lay