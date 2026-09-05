2026 Whitley County Fair farm, home exhibit winners announced

The Whitley County Fair has announced the winners of several home and farm exhibit contests, including:
Crops and Horticulture
Grand Champion – Brooke Mack, tomatoes
Red Tomatoes
First place – Brooke Mack
Second place – Stuart Mack
Sweet Corn
First place – Beckett Prewitt
Second place – Brynn Prewitt
Best Cantaloupe
First place – Stuart Mack
Best Three Green Bell Peppers
First place – Brooke Mack
Best Three Jalapeño Peppers
First place – Brooke Mack
Flower Arrangement – Fresh
First place – Sage Wilson
Miscellaneous
First place – Spaghetti Squash, Stuart Mack
Second place – Lemon Cucumber, Brooke Mack
Food and Food Preservation
Grand Champion – Elizabeth Mills, 1½ Loaf of Yeast Bread
Plate of Five Yeast Rolls
First Place – Elizabeth Mills
1½ Loaf of Yeast Bread
First Place – Elizabeth Mills
One Jar of Tomato Juice
First Place – Elizabeth Mills
One Jar of Gren Beans
First Place – Sarah Ayers
Second Place – Carson Wilson
One Jar of Sauerkraut
First Place – Nicki Bryant
One Jar of Sweet Cucumber Pickles
First Place – Kathy Lay
One Jar of Dill Cucumber Pickles
First Place – Kathy Lay
Second Place – Elizabeth Mills
One Jar of Pickled Beets
First Place – Carson Wilson
One Jar of Strawberry Jam
First Place – Kathy Lay
One Jar of Peach Preserves
First Place – Kathy Lay
One Jar of Apple Butter
First Place – Sarah Ayers
One Jar Miscellaneous – Jelly, Jam, Preserves
First Place – Kathy Lay
One Jar of Vegetable Salsa
First Place – Carson Wilson
Second Place – Elizabeth Mills
Third Place – Sarah Ayers
One Jar of Miscellaneous – Fruits, Vegetables
First Place – Elizabeth Mills
Handicrafts
Grand Champion – Deanna Meadors – Quilt – Hand Applique, Machine Quilted
Embroidered Article
First Place – Sage Wilson
Quilt-Hand Applique, Machine Quilted
First Place – Deanna Meadors
Quilt-Machine Pieced, Machine Quilted
First Place – Deanna Meadors
Arts & Crafts
Grand Champion – Kathy Noble – Stained Wall Hanging
Handmade Jewelry
First Place – Sage Wilson
Second Place – Kathy Lay
Woodcraft
First Place – Kathy Lay
Stuffed Animal
First Place – Kathy Lay
Painting – Acrylic on Canvas
First Place – Kathy Lay
Second Place – Sara Kroetsch
Third Place – Amy Crawford
Painting – Watercolor on Paper
First Place – Kathy Lay
Recycled Article
First Place – Kathy Lay
Manipulated Fiber Construction
First Place – Kathy Lay
Photography – Color
First Place – Kathy Lay
Second Place – Cleo White
Photography – Black & White
First Place – Kathy Lay
Miscellaneous
First Place – Kathy Noble
Second Place – Kathy Lay