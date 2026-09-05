Williamsburg Police Sgt. Elijah Hunter wins seatbelt enforcement award

Safety personnel and more than 120 state and local law enforcement officers, including a Williamsburg police officer, were recognized last month at the annual Governor’s Occupant Protection Enforcement Award ceremony to honor their commitment to save lives on Kentucky roads through seat belt and child seat enforcement efforts.

“Thank you to the dedicated law enforcement officers and safety professionals devoted to keeping folks of all ages safe on the road,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “From enforcing seat belt laws to educating families on safety practices, your work saves lives.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) presented the awards in Lexington to those with the most occupant protection citations in each agency and in each division from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. Award recipients received a plaque.

There are six divisions based on the number of officers within the agency, and a division for Kentucky State Police.

Area officers recognized included: Williamsburg Police Sgt. Elijah Hunter, Barbourville Police Officer Braden Isom, London Police Officer Austin Cloyd, Middlesboro Police Lt. Barry Cowan, Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth, Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Reed, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement East Trooper Robert Dials, KSP Post 10 (Harlan) Trooper Josh Messer and KSP Post 11 (London) Trooper Justin VanHook.

KYTC Deputy Secretary Jeremy Slinker addressed the attendees and praised their efforts to save lives in their communities.

“It takes a team to keep our roads safe and these officers and child passenger safety professionals are doing their part to make a real difference by protecting our loved ones,” said Slinker.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seat belts, when worn correctly, are proven to reduce the risk of fatal injuries to front-seat occupants by 45 percent and by 60 percent in pickup trucks, SUVs and minivans. Also, according to NHTSA, properly installed child restraints reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 71% for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger cars. In light trucks, SUVs and minivans, properly deployed child restraints reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 58 percent for infants and 59 percent for toddlers.