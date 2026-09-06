July unemployment rates decrease in Whitley County

Unemployment rates decreased in Whitley, Laurel, Knox, Bell and McCreary counties between June 2026 and July 2026, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

Whitley County

Whitley County’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.7 percent in June 2026 to 5.2 percent in July 2026. Whitley County’s July 2026 unemployment rate was the same as the July 2025 unemployment rate.

Laurel County

Laurel County’s unemployment rate decreased from 6.7 percent in June 2026 to 6.1 percent in July 2026. Laurel County’s July 2026 unemployment rate was 0.2 percent higher than the July 2025 unemployment rate.

Knox County

Knox County’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.5 percent in June 2026 to 7.0 percent in July 2026. Knox County’s July 2026 unemployment rate was 0.3 percent higher than the July 2025 unemployment rate.

Bell County

Bell County’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.2 percent in June 2026 to 6.5 percent in July 2026. Bell County’s July 2026 unemployment rate was 0.1 percent higher than the July 2025 unemployment rate.

McCreary County

McCreary County’s unemployment rate decreased from 7.3 percent in June 2026 to 6.8 percent in July 2026. McCreary County’s July 2026 unemployment rate was 0.3 percent higher than the July 2025 unemployment rate.

Statewide unemployment

Kentucky’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.6 percent in June 2026 to 5.1 percent in July 2026. Kentucky’s July 2026 unemployment rate was 0.3 percent higher than the July 2025 unemployment rate.

Unemployment rates fell in 87 counties between July 2025 and July 2026, rose in 18 counties and stayed the same in 15 counties, according to KYSTATS.

Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 4.1 percent each. They were followed by Campbell County, 4.2 percent; Boone, Fayette, Kenton and Scott counties, 4.3 percent each; and Franklin, Harrison and Trimble counties, 4.4 percent each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.1 percent. It was followed by Wolfe County, 9.5 percent; Lewis County, 9 percent; Elliott County, 8.9 percent; Magoffin County, 8.4 percent; Jackson County, 8.3 percent; Carter County, 7.9 percent; Lawrence County, 7.8 percent; Pike County, 7.4 percent; and Knott County, 7.3 percent.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.

Whitley County has a civilian labor force of 16,139 people with 15,305 employed and 834 unemployed. Statewide, Kentucky has a civilian labor force of 2,131,177 people with

2,021,438 employed and 109,739 unemployed.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.