Corbin and Williamsburg police departments celebrate graduates from DOCJT’s Basic Training Academy

A total of 36 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy in Richmond on Thursday, including two local officers.

“Kentucky’s law enforcement officers nobly commit themselves to making our communities safer each day, and today these graduates join their ranks and begin a lifetime of service,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I ask all of Kentucky to join Britainy and me in praying these officers have a safe, fulfilling career.”

Corbin Police Patrolman Kathryn Piar and Williamsburg Police Officer Trey Hendrix were among the graduates.

“The Corbin Police Department proudly congratulates Patrolman Katie Piar on graduating from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Basic Police Officer Training Course class 572,” the Corbin Police Department wrote in a release. “We are proud of Patrolman Piar’s hard work and dedication and look forward to her continued service to the City of Corbin. Please join us in congratulating her on this accomplishment.”

“The Williamsburg Police Department proudly recognizes Officer Trey Hendrix on the successful completion of the Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) Police Academy. Officer Hendrix has successfully completed 800 hours of comprehensive law enforcement training, preparing him to serve the citizens of Williamsburg and the surrounding community,” the Williamsburg Police Department wrote in a release.

The graduates of Class 572 received over 800 hours of recruit-level instruction in a 20-week period. Major training areas included patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias-related crimes, and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“I am proud of your commitment to learning the skills and knowledge presented in the Basic Training Academy and wish you success in implementing this training in your home communities,” said DOCJT Commissioner Mike Bosse. “You now carry with you the responsibility of serving with honor, integrity, fairness and transparency. Take this responsibility to heart and the people you protect will see how much you care.”