Par for the Course

When it comes to golf in Bell County, the course one typically hears people talk about is Wasioto Winds Golf Course at Pine Mountain in Pineville.

There is good reason for this.

Built in 2001, Wasioto Winds is an 18-hole championship course. It was designed by acclaimed golf architect Dr. Michael Hurdzan. He created a layout, which embraces the properties bottomland terrain and scenic Appalachian surroundings, as the Kentucky State Parks website describes it.

Unlike most courses you see in Kentucky, Wasioto Winds is a links style course with lots of water and lots of bunkers. From what I recall, it is relatively flat and does not have a lot of trees that come into play.

While it may be the most talked about golf course in Bell County, it is definitely not the only golf course in Bell County. It is also very far from being the oldest course in Bell County.

The Country Club of Middlesboro, which was previously known as the Middlesboro Golf Club and originally as the Kentucky Golf Club, bills itself as the oldest continuously played golf course in the United States. This sometimes forgotten gem in the hills of Appalachia is the second oldest course in the nation, according to its website.

Per the course’s website, the exact year the golf course opened is unclear, but the earliest year golfing there has been confirmed was 1889.

It should be noted Middlesboro is not the only golf course, which claims the title of oldest continuously operated golf course in the United States.

According to an Internet search at least three other courses also lay claim to this title.

Foxburg Country Club in Pennsylvania advertises itself as the oldest golf course in continuous use in the United States. It’s founding goes back to 1887, per its website.

Dorset Field Club in Vermont also claims to hold the title of the oldest continuously operating golf course in the United States. It’s founding goes back to 1886, according to its website.

The Saint Andrews Golf Club in New York bills itself as the oldest continuously existing golf club in the United States, established on Nov. 14, 1888, per its website.

Nevertheless, Middlesboro is the oldest golf course in Kentucky in continuous use. At the very least, it is one of the oldest golf courses in the country in continuous use. It is a course worth checking out at least once if you play golf in this region.

A search of its website reveals an interesting history.

During the early years, the Middlesboro course had no clubhouse. The original first tee was located near the corner of 25th Street and Worcester Avenue.

In 1889, 30 men and women were members at the country club. Each paid an annual $2 membership fee. (Oh, to have membership fees this low today…LOL.)

Apparently, the course was used sparingly until 1921, when Judge Joe Bosworth Jr. helped to reorganize it with 150 members. The course’s original clubhouse was also built in 1921. In 1924, the course played host to the Kentucky State Amateur Championship.

For many years, it was home to one of the few Par 6 holes (660 yards) in the country. Hole No. 7 was eventually shortened so flood control could be added.

It still measures approximately 556 yards from the longest tees and is the hardest hole on the course. The easiest hole on the course is the Par 3 No. 5, which measures anywhere from 91 yards to 121 yards depending on which tees you use. If memory serves me correctly, this hole is up a steep little hill, which makes it play longer.

The Country Club of Middlesboro is a nine-hole Par 72 golf course. It has a course length of 6,181 yards for 18 holes.

This is not a members’ only course. Anyone can play.

Monday – Thursday rates are $20 for nine holes and $30 for 18 holes. Friday – Sunday rates are $25 for nine holes and $35 for 18 holes.

If you are making a trip to the region, you might want to stop by and play this course. If nothing else, it would be a cool sounding thing to say to your golfing friends that you played the oldest continuously played golf course in the country or at least one of them.

If you have some local golf news you want to share, such as upcoming scrambles or recent accomplishments of local high school golfers, then e-mail me at mwhite@corbinnewsjournal.com. I may include the information in a future column.