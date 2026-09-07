Lois Elaine Riley Chesnut-Derrick, 80, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2026, at Baptist Health Corbin. Born October 26, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Roger D. Riley and Adelia Lotz Riley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Derrick.

Lois is survived by her beloved daughter, Sheila Chesnut-Allen; her sisters: Evelyn Lane (Jeff) and Linda Dodge (Jim), both of Ohio; and her brother, James A. Riley (Claire) of New York, along with many other family members and friends.

Lois was a member of First United Methodist Church and attended Corinth Missionary Baptist Church for many years. She worked for 41 years as the branch manager at L&N Federal Credit Union and was also the owner of Chesnut Tax Service of Corbin for over 40 years.

Lois was a pleasant, very smart lady who never met a stranger. She enjoyed working with the public and firmly believed you were not just a number; you were somebody. She also enjoyed being a member of the Corbin Shrine Club, listening to or watching her local and collegiate football and basketball games, and spending time with all her family and friends.

She was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Friday, September 11, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Love officiating.

Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 P.M. Friday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (1-800-822-6344) or Shriners Children’s Hospital (1-866-326-1917).