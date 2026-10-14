Breaking NewsHeadlineImageCarousel Jury convicts Peace for shooting his wife three years ago, recommends 20 years in prison By: Mark White Date: October 14, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tags20-year sentence recommendedfirst-degree assaultjury conviction WednesdaySteward Peacevictim-Misty PeaceWhitley Circuit Court Previous articleLynn Camp Wildcats defeated at home by W’burg Yellow Jackets SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Lynn Camp Wildcats defeated at home by W’burg Yellow Jackets Lawsuits Marriage Licenses Deeds Redhounds defeat Harlan County during Homecoming game More like thisRelated Lynn Camp Wildcats defeated at home by W’burg Yellow Jackets Jennifer K. Perkins - October 14, 2026 Williamsburg jumped out to an early lead Friday night... Lawsuits Mark White - October 14, 2026 Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois, a/s/o Charles Baker vs.... Marriage Licenses Mark White - October 14, 2026 Lissa Nicole Bryant, 46, of Williamsburg, a factory worker,... Deeds Mark White - October 14, 2026 Gerald Parton to James Tankersley, $107,500, tract of land...