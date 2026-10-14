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Jury convicts Peace for shooting his wife three years ago, recommends 20 years in prison

By: Mark White

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Lynn Camp Wildcats defeated at home by W’burg Yellow Jackets

Football 0
Williamsburg jumped out to an early lead Friday night...

Lawsuits

Lawsuits 0
Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois, a/s/o Charles Baker vs....

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses 0
Lissa Nicole Bryant, 46, of Williamsburg, a factory worker,...

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