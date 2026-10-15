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Colonels lose 39-20 in Donahue’s first game as interim head coach

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Whitley County put up 20 points, the most points the team has scored in a single game this season, against Perry County Central. 

The Colonels rushed the ball for 214 yards with sophomore Brayden Stephens leading the way with 209 yards on 14 carries. 

Stephens scored the team’s three touchdowns. 

Friday night’s game was the team’s first with coach J.B. Donahue as interim head coach. 

The Colonels will face Corbin on Oct. 16. 

In the two teams 26 meetings since 1966, Whitley County has never won a football game against Corbin. 

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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