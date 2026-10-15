33rd Annual Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree returns to Williamsburg this week

If you step outside and look at the vehicles on the road in Williamsburg later this week, then you might assume almost everyone in town drives a Jeep because there will be nearly 200 more Jeeps than usual on the local roads.

Williamsburg Tourism Director Alvin Sharpe said 188 Jeeps and approximately 343 people are slated to be in town for the 33rd Annual Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree.

Jeep Jamboree USA is an organization out of California, which conducts jamborees all over the United States. The events include Jeep enthusiasts from all over the country turning out for off-roading fun in their four-wheel drives.

You must have a Jeep to participate in the Jeep jamborees. The Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree usually features participants from more than 20 states, and sometimes Canada too.

Sharpe noted attendance is down a little bit this year due to high gas prices, but the hotels in town are still booked up.

There will be a cookout for the guides Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, the participants will be in town to register. There will be a dinner on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening for the participants with Virgil Bowling and Peerless Mountain providing entertainment for the guests during the welcome dinner Thursday.

“It’s a big thing for us,” Sharpe said about the event.

On Friday and Saturday morning, the participants will gather at the Kentucky Splash waterpark for a driver’s meeting, and then they will head out to the trails around Whitley County and Northern Tennessee for some off-roading adventure.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison and other local dignitaries will be on hand to welcome participants Friday morning.

A gourmet coffee truck will be there Friday and Saturday morning selling coffee before the participants pull out of the parking lot at 9 a.m. with a police escort heading to the trails.

Davids Steakhouse will cater the evening meals.