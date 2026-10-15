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Obituaries

Tina Lynn (Webb) Marlow

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Tina Lynn (Webb) Marlow, age 63, of the White Oak Community, Duff, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at home. She was born October 11, 1963, in Jellico, Tennessee.
Tina is preceded in death by her father, Lonnie Webb; mother, Wilma Darlene (Gibson) Lambdin; infant brother, Lonnie Wayne Webb; sister, Tammy Corbin; grandparents, Ben and Willie Gibson, Troy and Carrie Webb.
She is survived by son, Keith Marlow and wife Kim; daughter, Kacey (Marlow) Douglas and husband Josh; bonus daughter, Viola Henegar and husband Coty; grandchildren, Gavin, Bryson, Jacob, Brayden, Declin and Weston; bonus grandchildren, Axel, Kailer, Kirra, Maia, Eliza and Trinity; brother, Johnny Webb; sister, Michiel Tidwell and husband Jeff; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
Graveside service will be at 1 pm on Friday, October 16, in the Bowman Cemetery, Rock Creek with Rev. Wade Walls and Rev. Hunter Campbell officiating.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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