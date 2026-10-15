Week 6: College Football Recap

Week 6 of NCAA College Football season has just concluded, and it was possibly the most eventful week of college football yet, from thrilling upsets to #1 losing. This is my recap of college football week 6.

First, South Carolina stuns #10 Florida in Gainesville. This upset was really a close game up until the 3rd quarter where South Carolina scores 2 touchdowns to blow the game open 31-13. South Carolina would give up a touchdown, but also respond with one, to win 38-19.

What’s next for Florida? Following the loss, Florida would drop out of the top 25 as they now have no votes to be in the top 25.

What’s next for South Carolina? South Carolina still has no votes to be in the top 25 even after the win. Last week they got stunned in overtime by #24 Kentucky at home.

The win against Florida ended a three-game losing streak that included the loss to Kentucky, Alabama, and Mississippi State, but with this being the 1st ranked win of the season, I don’t really see much of a future this year for South Carolina as they still have a very tough remaining schedule.

Next, Oklahoma takes advantage of a late interception to stun #1 Texas. This game was very exciting as Texas would go into the half up by 10.

In the third, Oklahoma would get a field goal in before breaking the game open in the 4th by out scoring Texas 17-7 in the final minutes to secure a 27-24 win.

What’s next for Oklahoma? After the big win, they will stay at home and take on #15 Kentucky. Now, out of the two games Oklahoma has lost this season, one of them was to #2 Georgia who took over the #1 spot this week. But the other was a loss to unranked Michigan, this loss really hurt the team, and with them still having 4 ranked match-ups to go through, I don’t see this team going much further.

What’s next for Texas? Following the loss, they will head home to play an unranked Florida team after dropping down to #7 in the AP poll. After that game, they have four straight ranked match-ups, two of which are on the road. I do see Texas making the playoffs, but not going much further than the first round.

Finally, we have the game of the week, unranked Kentucky vs #10 LSU. This game was electric, as the last time Kentucky played a top 10 team at home, they lost to Alabama 45-17, and the last top 10 win at home was all they way back in 2021 with a win versus #10 Florida.

Kentucky would start this game off hot as they would go into halftime up by 4, however, LSU would get on the board with a field goal tightening up the game to 20-21. Kentucky would almost instantly answer back with a field goal to start the 4th quarter, but then LSU ran a trick play that would end up working and putting them up 27-24.

Kentucky would go for a 42-yard field goal that was no good, but almost instantly they would get the ball back thanks to a fumble by Sam Levitt. Then they would get the ball and attempt a 27-yard field goal that was once again no good.

After a LSU punt, Will Stein would continue to have full faith in his kicker even after the two missed field goals, and then with the game on the line, Kentucky would make the field goal to send the game into overtime.

LSU would convert a touchdown and take the extra point to put the pressure on Kentucky. The Wildcats would run down the field and get a touchdown.

With the game on the line, Kenny Mitchy would run in the 2-point conversion to secure a 35-34 Kentucky win.

What’s next for LSU? LSU had the biggest drop in the top 25 as they went from #10 to #22, and the rest of their schedule looks very tough as they still have four ranked games left.

What’s next for Kentucky? I see a much different future for Kentucky than I do LSU. After jumping up to #15 in the top 25, they still only have two more ranked games left to play and none of those teams are in the top 10. I could see them making the playoffs for the first time in history.