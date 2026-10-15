HeadlineNews Thorpe tells school board members he will be running for their seat in two years By: Mark White Date: October 15, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsBrian ThorpeCorbin Independent Board of Educationvows run for school board Previous articleWeek 6: College Football RecapNext articleMcDaniel urges public to vote ‘Yes’ on Constitutional Amendment #1 SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular McDaniel urges public to vote ‘Yes’ on Constitutional Amendment #1 Week 6: College Football Recap Tina Lynn (Webb) Marlow 33rd Annual Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree returns to Williamsburg this week Colonels lose 39-20 in Donahue’s first game as interim head coach More like thisRelated McDaniel urges public to vote ‘Yes’ on Constitutional Amendment #1 Mark White - October 15, 2026 Kentucky Senator Chris McDaniel was sitting on his couch... Week 6: College Football Recap John Curtis White - October 15, 2026 Week 6 of NCAA College Football season has just... Tina Lynn (Webb) Marlow Linda Carpenter - October 15, 2026 Tina Lynn (Webb) Marlow, age 63, of the White... 33rd Annual Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree returns to Williamsburg this week Mark White - October 15, 2026 If you step outside and look at the vehicles...