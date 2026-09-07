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Obituaries

Ottie Rose (Hackler) Davis

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Ottie Rose (Hackler) Davis went to be with her Lord on September 1, 2026, at Beech Tree Nursing Home in Jellico, Tennessee.
She was born on July 22, 1945, to the late Charles and Oma (Baker) Hackler.
In addition to her parents, Ottie was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Wayne “Dutch” Davis; infant brother and sister Hugh Preston and Ovalee.
She is survived by her beloved siblings, China Mae Hackler, Leoma (Hackler) Davenport and husband, Larry Davenport, Gertrude (Hackler) Stephens and husband, Tommy Stephens, William Charles “Sonny” Hackler, whose late wife was Vickie Hackler, Harold Hackler and wife, Michelle Hackler, Barbara (Hackler) Davenport and husband, Gary Davenport, Henry Hackler and wife, Tonya Hackler, James Hackler and wife, Lisa Hac, John Hackler and wife, Nora Hackler; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends who mourn her passing.
The funeral service was Thursday, September 3 at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, Tennessee with Rev. Mike Douglas officiating.
Interment was Friday, September 4, in Jellico Cemetery.
The Llewellyn Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
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