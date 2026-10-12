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Bobbie Sutton Huddleston

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Bobbie Sutton Huddleston, age 92, of Corbin, KY, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2026 at her home. She was born August 5, 1934 to Robert and Winona Partin Smith.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Rev. Robert Luster Sutton, Rev. Clifford Huddleston; two sons, Ron Huddleston, Carl Huddleston; and a daughter-in-law, Paula Clouse Sutton.
She is survived by five children, Vonna Hutson (Phil) of Corbin, KY, Ronnie Sutton (Rhonda) of London, KY, Harold Huddleston (Jan) of Corbin, KY, Jenny Smith (Rev. Jabe) of Corbin, KY, Karen Lawless (Randy) of Corbin, KY; 11 grandchildren, Robert Sutton (Jackie), Melanie Sutton (Ryan Crook), Mike Hoskins (Annie), Jason Hutson (Sondra), Mia Phipps (Chris), Andrea Hutson, Stephanie Pollitt (Rev. Josh), Stacie Moses (Chris), Mark Huddleston (Leanne), Michael Jones (Becca), Dr. Tiffany Early (Dr. Joe); 11 great-grandchildren; special nieces, Lonna Faulkner (Kim), Pam Hodge (Rev. James), Wanda Lester (Rev. Doyle); special caregivers, Heather Neely, and Penny Martin; special sister-in-law, Naomi Sutton; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester, Rev. James Hodge, and Rev. Greg Williams officiating.
Interment will be in the Youngs Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 12:00 PM until the funeral hour Saturday, October 17, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to the Good Hope Baptist Church at 201 16th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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