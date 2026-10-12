Louise Partin, age 97, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2026 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard, KY. She was born June 4, 1929 in Bell County, KY.

She was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. She spent her professional career as an elementary school teacher in both Bell County, KY, and Miamisburg, OH. She found teaching young children to read, the highlight of her career.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Partin; parents, Andy and Myrtle Lowe; a brother, Wayland Lowe; and a sister, Jean Pruitt.

She is survived by her son, Tim Partin (Tina); sister, Maxine Hatfield; brothers, Roy Lowe (Jeanne), Willard Lowe (Georgia), and Tim Lowe. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), her brother, Tim Lowe, and special friend and caregiver, Connie Partin.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until the funeral hour Thursday, October 15, at the funeral home.

Funeral will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 15, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating.

Interment will be in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators at 2972 S. US 25E, Barbourville, KY 40906.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.