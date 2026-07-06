Charles Ryan Hall, age 49, of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at home. He was born June 3, 1977, in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Ryan is survived by his son, Jordan Chase Hall; daughter, Sunday Rayn Hall; father, Billy Joe Hall; mother, Janice King; brothers, Dale Anthony Hall and wife Keisha, Travis Hall and wife Anna; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Thursday, July 2, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ron Williams officiating.

Burial was Friday, July 3, at the Hall Cemetery, Rock Creek, Clairfield, Tennessee

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.