Brenda Gayle Sutton, age 67, passed away to go to her heavenly home on July 2, 2026, at her earthly home in Corbin, Kentucky.

She was born on August 26, 1958, in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Arthur Evans and Melvina (Harris) Evans Davis. Brenda’s spiritual birth took place in 1971 at the age of 13 when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Brenda married her best friend Roy Sutton on Wednesday September 3, 1975, on the second floor of the old Creekmore and Son store in Jellico, TN. To celebrate their union which would last over 50 years, Melvina purchased the young couple a bucket of KFC chicken and they then went to Wednesday night church service that evening.

During the years of being a pastor’s wife, Brenda considered herself blessed to be a member of several great churches throughout the area with her current church home being Big Poplar Creek Missionary Baptist Church where she has been a member for over twenty years.

From 1990 through 2013, Brenda truly enjoyed being able to work in the Whitley County School system with the staff and children of the Whitley Central Elementary School. She worked in a few different positions at the school but spent most of those years as a teacher’s aide. She would tell stories of her coworkers and the kids that she was able to help in those 23 years of service and had many fond memories such as winning a radio contest ‘Millionaire for a Day’ along with her and her kindergarten class singing a song she wrote ‘Hal’s Pals’ on the radio.

Along with her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by sisters, Alice McKiddy and Zella Davis.

She is survived by her husband, Pastor Roy Sutton, one son, Roy Jeremiah Sutton (spouse Mendy Nicole Sutton), one daughter, Amanda Gayle Sutton, and one special granddaughter, Charlotte Mae Sutton all of Corbin. She is also survived by one sister, Terri Rice (spouse Alan Rice) of Corbin; one brother, Ricky James Davis (spouse Katrina Davis) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will start at 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday July 8, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Keith Bays, Pastor Jarrod Sutton, and Pastor Marshall Freeman officiating.

Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Youngs Creek Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arraingements.