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Chloe Sawyers attends national FFA conference

By: Leeann Fragosa

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One member of the Williamsburg’s Future Farmer of America (FFA) Chapter recently attended the Washington Leadership Conference (WLC) in Washington, D.C., where she developed leadership skills and learned more about the nation’s history.

Chloe Sawyers joined hundreds of FFA members throughout the nation to participate in the WLC in Washington, D.C., offered by the National FFA organization.

Participants engaged in workshops focused on servant leadership, community service, goal setting and civic engagement. Participants also visited several national landmarks, including national monuments, memorials and museums during the conference.

The Kentucky FFA Foundation made the opportunity possible through funding from The Bill Gatton Foundation, which allowed 100 FFA Kentucky members to participate in the experience.

“The Washington Leadership Conference is a life changing experience for FFA members, but the barrier of entry has been really high,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky FFA Members for Generations Sheldon McKinney. “Mr. Gatton’s generosity has now opened the door and provided a bus for Kentucky FFA members for generations. It’s a true gift.”

“Whether Chloe is representing Williamsburg FFA, serving ribeye’s for Whitley Co. Cattlemen’s or Varsity Cheering for WHS, she’s doing it with her heart,” said her mother, Stephanie Sawyers. “That to me makes her the perfect candidate for The National Washington Leadership Conference.”

Kentucky FFA Foundation is a nonprofit organization, securing resources to support agricultural education and FFA programs throughout Kentucky.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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