Fun Fest Without Limits brings seniors and adults with disabilities together

Mountain View PACE’s goal is simple: to help seniors live at home. Mountain View PACE hosted its first Fun Fest Without Limits event on June 25 to bring together seniors, adults with disabilities and community organizations for a day of games, music, food and resources.

The event was free and featured 20 vendors with resources, accessible games, tie dye shirts and more. The event also had free grilled hot dogs, chips, snow cones, a cooling station, a maze accessible for individuals in a wheelchair and tours of Mountain View PACE’S facility.

“This is a home resource fair for elderly people or anybody with a disability that normally could not get out to one of these places and figure out all of these resources,” said Marketing Coordinator Shannon Philpot-Mills.

Philpot-Mills said she came up with the idea after realizing there were not many events where seniors and adults with disabilities could easily connect with local resources in one place.

“I just wanted to find a place to set up a table and be able to participate in one of these kinds of events,” said Philpot-Mills. “I couldn’t find anything [like this], and I was like, ‘you know what? We’ll just put it on.’”

Tours of the facility gave visitors a look at the services Mountain View PACE provides to help adults ages 55 or older remain in their homes. The program offers medical care, transportation, therapy, meals from Old Town Grill and more.

Philpot-Mills also shared the facility provides services such as accessible showers, laundry and home safety equipment to help individuals remain independent.