Rare American Flag survives, emerges from storage for America 250 Anniversary

A rare American Flag dating back to the Civil War was taken out of a storage box for the second time since its owner purchased it, as part of an effort to promote patriotism for America’s 250th anniversary and the Fourth of July.

John Ed Babb, owner of the American flag, said he came into possession of the flag approximately three years ago when he bought it from John Case in Knoxville, who is a leading authority of antiques, furniture and other historic items.

The 34-star American Flag was made between the years of 1861 and 1863, when Kansas declared itself as the 34th state. It is a wool garrison flag believed to have been made for outdoor use during the Civil War because of the loosely woven wool repelled rain. The stars are made of cotton, and the flag measures approximately 10 ½ feet by 17 feet.

Babb said he chose to remove the flag from storage to encourage patriotism and give the News Journal an opportunity to document the historic artifact.

“This is the second time it’s been taken out of the box,” said Babb. “I think this is a great time to display the flag. Not only is it the 250th anniversary, but it’s also the 4th of July.”

Babb described the flag as a “survivor,” noting many flags from the Civil War era did not withstand years of outdoor exposure.

“A lot of these flags from this period didn’t make it,” said Babb. “They’re very scarce.”

The flag was sent to a professional art conservator Gwen Spicer in New York for stabilization and conservation work. According to Babb, Spicer had possession of the flag for approximately two years due to her busy schedule.

“She’s actually had her hands on some of the rarest flags in the United States,” said Babb.

According to Babb, Spicer notified him of an inscription on the flag that had gone unnoticed when purchased. On the back of the flag, the name “H. L. Alden” could be seen, referring to Henry L. Alden, a lawyer in Kansas during the period.

Babb also pointed to the hand-stitched construction as evidence of the flag’s age.

“Sewing machines weren’t introduced until about 1850, so they hadn’t come into widespread use at the time that these flags were being made during the Civil War,” said Babb. “Most of them were hand-sewn and hand stitched.”

He said the flag’s size and the hand-sewn construction suggest it was likely made by local seamstresses for military or government use.

Babb said the flag represents an important part of America’s history.

“Our story is stitched into the fabric of each and every one,” said Babb.

He hopes sharing the flag will encourage people to learn more about its history and the sacrifices it represents.

“People these days need to pay more attention and think more about what our flag represents,” said Babb. “So many people nowadays walk past the flag, and they don’t realize how significant it is. They forget about that blanket of freedom and protection that the flag represents.”

The flag has since been returned to storage, where Babb says it will remain preserved until it is displayed again.